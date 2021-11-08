police line

The rate of murders in South Carolina officially increased 22.1% while aggravated assaults were up 10.1% in 2020 according to the completed Crime In South Carolina 2020 Report released Monday by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

The statistics show an alarming increase in violent crime in our state. The data collected showed the rate of violent crime has increased 6% compared to 2019 and 9.5% since 2015.

Property crimes continued to decrease except for arson which alarmingly increased 22.7% after steadily declining in 2018 and 2019. Property crimes dropped 5.9% in 2020 when compared to the previous year. It is the ninth consecutive year the number of property crimes have declined.

“I continue to say that even though I am pleased to see the continued decline in the rate of property crimes, I am extremely concerned by the increasing amount of violence in our state, specifically the number of murders and assaults,” said SLED Chief Mark Keel. “We have seen murders increase 52.9% over the past five years. The final calculations for this report should concern every citizen in our state.”

The 2020 data for violent and property crime compared to 2019 is as follows:

 

 

VIOLENT CRIME

 

 

 

 

PROPERTY CRIME  

                        2019

        2020

                          2019

         2020

Murders

452

552

Burglary

26,546

22,359

Sexual Battery

2,837

2,429

Larceny/Theft

110,398

105,765

Robbery

3,367

3,223

Arson

613

745

Aggravated Assault

20,018

21,909

Motor Vehicle Theft

15,808

15,392

        

“Gangs, drugs and criminal’s access to guns continue to play a significant role in the violence we are seeing.

We must all work together to combat violent crime across this State and that means working with our elected officials, with our criminal justice system partners, and with the community. We must have community support, community interaction, community cooperation and community investment to truly make an impact on crime,” said Keel.

The data compiled for the SLED report come from sheriff’s departments and police departments across the state.

“We thank the sheriffs, chiefs of police, their officers and staff who protect our communities and provide the data for this report,” said Keel.

The full Crime in South Carolina 2020 report is available on SLED’s website at www.sled.sc.gov/crimestatistics.html.

In Laurens County, aggravated assaults, arson, larceny and murder were up from 2020 over 2019. Burglary, robbery, motor vehicle theft and sexual battery were down from 2020 over 2019.

 

 

Murder

Agg. Assault

Arson

B&E

Robbery

MVT

Larceny

Sexual Battery

Laurens County

2019

3

306

13

434

40

227

1335

63

 

2020

5

328

20

433

26

210

1401

59

Clinton PD

2019

0

60

3

65

6

25

285

6

 

2020

2

66

2

60

6

34

232

18

Laurens PD

2019

0

59

2

72

13

29

387

12

 

2020

1

51

3

69

6

33

319

11

LCSO

2019

3

182

8

293

21

173

643

44

 

2020

2

210

15

299

14

143

835

30