South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Chief Mark Keel joined several groups of law enforcement professionals on the steps of the South Carolina Statehouse today. Governor Henry McMaster called the news conference to discuss a recent study he ordered to explore how to hire and keep more officers.
“The men and women in law enforcement are working in an environment that very few will ever understand. Recruiting and retaining officers is increasingly difficult,” said Chief Keel.
SLED would like to thank Department of Administration Executive Director Marcia Adams and her team for their hard work on the State Law Enforcement Compensation Study.
The report shows a ‘triple threat’ impacting state law enforcement: fewer candidates applying, more officers retiring and more retiring early. Data collected for the report shows some leave for other states or to work in the private sector, where pay rates can be higher. There are 444 vacant state law enforcement positions, as of January 2022.
The South Carolina State Department of Human Resources recommends a minimum starting salary of $43,500 or a 5% increase for all law enforcement officers at state agencies currently below the new recommended minimum.
The current starting minimum salary at SLED is $38,000. The study recommends increasing SLED’s minimum starting salary to $50,500.
“If passed, state law enforcement salaries would be competitive to our counterparts in neighboring states,” said Chief Keel, “which is a key component in recruiting and retaining quality, professional law enforcement officers.”
SLED would also like to thank the House Ways and Means Committee and Chairman Murrell Smith, Criminal Justice Subcommittee Chairman Phillip Lowe, and staff for their work to pass a budget that includes these recommendations and helps support state law enforcement. The budget
will go to the House floor for debate.
