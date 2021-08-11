Ten at the Top’s Upstate Entrepreneur Ecosystem and local SBA partners to present ways to handle tough conversations with clients, peers, and employees as a business owner. The South Carolina Small Business Development Center (SC SBDC), Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE), CommunityWorks Women’s Business Center, and the Upstate Entrepreneur Ecosystem will cohost the series and provide resources about how entrepreneurs can communicate effectively to address conversations critical to their business growth.
Jerry Smith, Training Coordinator for SCORE, states, "What I love about this workshop series is that it focuses on highly practical methods of handling important, yet sometimes difficult, business conversations."
The first event will be held on September 9 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and led by Earl Gregorich of the South Carolina Small Business Development Center. His seminar, “How to Talk about Finances – Conversations with Lenders and Investors,” will focus on conversations surrounding financing and how to approach lenders and investors to be most effective.
According to Earl, “At the SC SBDC, we find that most of the people we speak with have difficulty with the financial aspects of setting up and running a business. Funding and ongoing financial management are key to running a successful business so it's important for entrepreneurs to know how to talk about money with financial professionals.” To register for this event, follow this link.
Larry Block of Piedmont Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE) will lead a discussion called “How to Talk to About Sales – Conversations with Potential Clients” on September 23 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. He will walk attendees through creating a presentation of their own that is engaging and succinct. To learn more about this part of the series or to register for the event, please visit this link.
On October 7, Ana Parra of CommunityWorks Women’s Business Center will present “How to Talk While Networking – Conversations to Best Explain your Company,” from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. This seminar will focus on quick descriptions of your company that audiences find the most effective and persuasive. To register for Ana Parra’s seminar, click this link.
Lastly, Erin Ouzts of the Upstate Entrepreneur Ecosystem will wrap up the series with “How to Talk About Problems – Conversations to Clearly Explain Issues and Solicit Feedback” on October 21. In this portion of the series attendees will develop ways to frame and discuss problems with partners, lenders, spouses and employees more comfortably and effectively. To register for the event, please visit this link.
“Clearly communicating to lenders, potential clients, peers and employees requires different strategies in different situations,” said Erin Ouzts, Upstate Entrepreneur Ecosystem Facilitator. “In the SBA partners’ experience working with entrepreneurs, intentional planning for these type conversations is often neglected. Ana, Earl and Jerry felt that it was time to provide more extensive training for our local business owners. We are continuing to carry out Ten at the Top’s mission to foster trust and collaboration through partnerships and cooperation that impacts economic vitality.”
