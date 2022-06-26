Visit the Laurens County Museum before Friday, July 16 to see the traveling Smithsonian Museum on Main Street Exhibit “Voices and Votes, Democracy in America”.
The exhibit documents the struggle of establishing and maintaining a free and representative government for our country from Colonial Times to the present. Voting rights, protesting, petitioning and campaigning are all explored through interactive displays.
The exhibit hall is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 AM until 3:00 PM and is free and open to the public. “Voices and Votes, Democracy in America” is sponsored by the SC Humanities Council and the Smithsonian Institute.
Private tours for individuals and groups may be arranged by calling the museum at (864)681-3678. The Laurens County Museum is located at 116 South Public Square in Laurens.
For more information, visit laurenscountymuseum.org and the Laurens County Museum Facebook page.
