Orlando, Florida — Twenty-Two individuals and eleven utilities were recognized for service to the American Public Power Association and the public power industry during APPA’s National Conference in Orlando, Florida.
The individuals and utilities recognized at the ceremony were:
Alex Radin Distinguished Service Award
This award is the highest award granted by the American Public Power Association. The award recognizes exceptional leadership and dedication to public power.
- Hugh E. Grunden, P.E., President and CEO, Easton Utilities, Easton, Maryland
- Coleman F. Smoak, Jr., Former General Manager, Piedmont Municipal Power Agency, Greer, South Carolina. Smoak is also the former general manager of Laurens Commission of Public Works.
James D. Donovan Individual Achievement Award
This award recognizes people who have made substantial contributions to the electric utility industry, with a special commitment to public power.
- Michelle Bertolino, Electric Utility Director, Roseville Electric Utility, Roseville, California
- Mark Chesney, CEO/General Manager, Kansas Power Pool, Wichita, Kansas
- Marshall Empey, Chief Operations Officer, Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems, Salt Lake City, Utah
- Jack Kegel, Chief Executive Officer, Minnesota Municipal Utilities Association, Plymouth, Minnesota
Larry Hobart Seven Hats Award
This award recognizes managers of small utilities serving fewer than 2,500 meters. These managers have a very small staff and must assume multiple roles.
- Robert A. LaFave, Village Manager, Village of L’Anse Electric Utility, L’Anse, Michigan
- Jamie Lindstrom, Superintendent, Town of Argos, Indiana
- Joe Price, Village Administrator, Grafton Village Power & Light, Grafton, Ohio
- Tim Stallard, Village Administrator, Village of Lucas Electric Utilities, Lucas, Ohio
- Faith Willoughby, Town Manager, Town of Chalmers, Indiana
Harold Kramer-John Preston Personal Service Award
This award recognizes individuals for their service to the American Public Power Association.
- Aaron K. Haderle, Manager of Transmission and Distribution Operations, Kissimmee Utility Authority, Kissimmee, Florida
- Gregory A. Labbe, Electric Operations Manager, Lafayette Utilities System, Lafayette, Louisiana
- Carter Manucy, IT/OT & Cybersecurity Director, Florida Municipal Power Agency, Orlando, Florida
Spence Vanderlinden Public Official Award
This award recognizes elected or appointed local officials who have contributed to the goals of the American Public Power Association.
- Jason Bienski, Ex-Officio to the BTU Board of Directors, Bryan Texas Utilities, Bryan, Texas
- David Hagele, Chair, Northern California Power Agency; Councilmember & Former Mayor, City of Healdsburg, Healdsburg’s Electric Department, Healdsburg, California
- John R. Koelmel, Chair, New York Power Authority, White Plains, New York
- Steve Leifson, Spanish Fork City Mayor | Utah Municipal Power Agency Board, Spanish Fork Power, Spanish Fork, Utah
Robert E. Roundtree Rising Star Award
This award is a scholarship presented to future leaders in public power. The recipient receives a stipend to travel to an Association conference or training program to advance their education and development in public power.
- Vidhi Chawla, Assistant General Manager of Energy Resources Planning, Alameda Municipal Power, Alameda, California
Mark Crisson Leadership and Managerial Excellence Award
This award recognizes managers at a utility, joint action agency, or state or regional association who steer their organizations to new levels of excellence, lead by example, and inspire staff to do better.
- Jeffery W. Feldt, General Manager, Kaukauna Utilities, Kaukauna, Wisconsin
- William A. Johnson, General Manager, Kansas City Board of Public Utilities, Kansas City, Kansas
- Paul E. McElroy, CEO and Managing Director (Retired), JEA Jacksonville, Florida
E.F. Scattergood System Achievement Award
This award honors American Public Power Association member systems with outstanding accomplishments.
- Bristol Tennessee Essential Services, Bristol, Tennessee
- Kaukauna Utilities, Kaukauna, Wisconsin
- Paducah Power System, Paducah, Kentucky
- City of Tallahassee Utilities, Tallahassee, Florida
Sue Kelly Community Service Award
This award recognizes utilities for their "good neighbor" activities that demonstrate commitment to the local community.
- EPB of Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Fayetteville PWC, Fayetteville, North Carolina
- Kaukauna Utilities, Kaukauna, Wisconsin
- Mason County Public Utility District No. 1, Shelton, Washington
- City of Philippi, West Virginia
Energy Innovator Award
The Association’s research program, Demonstration of Energy & Efficiency Developments (DEED), nurtures innovation in public power. Each year, the program recognizes innovative utility projects with this award.
- Orlando Utilities Commission, Orlando, Florida
- Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency, Rochester, Minnesota
