Mary Lauren Powers secured the endorsement of 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo for her candidacy for Laurens County Clerk of Court in the June 9 Republican Primary.
“It takes experience to run the Clerk of Court’s office," said Stumbo. "This position is too important to be trusted to someone without that experience. I know Mary Lauren Powers because my staff and I have worked with her for years. She is the right candidate for the job.”
Stumbo was first elected Solicitor in 2012.
“I’m honored to have the support of a veteran prosecutor like David Stumbo," said Powers. "It has been a privilege working with, and learning from, him and his staff over the years. As the only candidate who has ever worked in the Clerk’s Office, I am the only candidate who has the knowledge and experience of working with the Solicitor and his office to help manage criminal case files & to help ensure that trials continue to run smoothly.”
Powers will face off with Michelle Simmons in the June 9 Republican Primary. The winner of the primary will be unopposed in the November General Election, making the GOP primary the only contested election for this office.
