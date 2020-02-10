Ashley Horvat, associate concertmaster of the South Carolina Philharmonic, will join the PC Chamber Orchestra as the soloist in Vivaldi's “Four Seasons.” The concert will take place on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. in Edmunds Hall.
The “Four Seasons” is one of the most recognizable and popular works of all time, according to Dr. Richard Thomas, associate professor of music at PC and director of the PC Chamber Orchestra.
“The ‘Four Seasons’ has melodies recognized by all,” Thomas said. “Outside of the concert hall, you may have heard parts of them on television programs or in movies like Tin Cup, A View to a Kill, What Lies Beneath and White Chicks, just to name a few.
“They are pieces for violin and orchestra that depict the seasons of spring, summer, autumn and winter. They are not often performed together on the same program, making our performance at PC an exceptional treat.”
Horvat began studying violin at age three. She earned a master’s degree in violin performance from the University of Akron and a bachelor’s degree in violin performance from the North Carolina School of the Arts. She also graduated high school from North Carolina School of the Arts with a diploma focusing on violin performance.
As well as serving as the associate concertmaster of the South Carolina Philharmonic, Horvat is the adjunct violin and viola teacher at Columbia College.
Music events like the chamber orchestra concert are among many events offered by the Department of Music. Please visit the music web pages to learn more about events and performances, the music scholarship, and how to major or minor in music.
