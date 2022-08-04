The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) reminds shoppers that eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without paying the state's 6% Sales Tax and any applicable local taxes during South Carolina's Tax Free Weekend.
"With the increased cost of living, this year's Sales Tax Holiday is a welcome relief for families. Everyone saves money during a tax-free holiday, particularly on back-to-school essentials," said SCDOR Director Hartley Powell.
Tax-free items include computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, shoes, and certain bed and bath items. These tax-free items can be new or used and are eligible regardless of price.
Items that are not tax-free during the Sales Tax Holiday include digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, and furniture.
For a detailed list of tax-free items, shopping lists, and FAQs, visit dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend.
Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $24.5 million in tax-free items during the Sales Tax Holiday.
