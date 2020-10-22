Following a thorough business review, South State Bank has made the decision to close the branch located at 198 Jacobs Highway in Clinton, effective Nov. 4.
Customers will continue to have access to their accounts through nearby branches, including the closest location, at 206 Hillcrest Drive in Laurens. Customers may also visit their nearby branch at 999 Wilson Road in Newberry.
Additionally, customers will continue to be able to access their accounts through online and mobile banking. New accounts can be opened online at SouthStateBank.com at any time.
The Clinton location is one of five to be closed in South Carolina.
