A Presbyterian College alumna will give advice on navigating business ethically at the college's annual Vance Lecture on Business Ethics.
Robin Boren, the senior vice president of finance and treasurer of Southern Company, will deliver "Leading with Ethics and Empathy During Times of Chaos and Change" at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, in Edmunds Hall.
Boren leads Southern Company's investor relations, corporate finance, financial planning, trust finance, and risk management groups. Among the responsibilities in her role, she ensures alignment between the company's financial plan and its communications strategy with investors. She also oversees corporate development and analysis for the enterprise.
Previously, Boren served as chief financial officer and treasurer for Gulf Power, where she was responsible for overall accounting, finance, treasury, regulatory, and pricing and forecasting functions. When Southern Company announced the sale of its Florida assets in 2018, Boren was selected chief integration officer for the transaction.
From 2012-2017, Boren served as president of Pivotal Home Solutions, an Illinois-based provider of home protection products and services. During her tenure, Boren tripled the company's profit with two acquisitions, expansions in nine states, and the completion of several large projects designed to drive customer service and operational efficiencies.
Upon joining Southern Company Gas (formerly AGL Resources) in 2009, Boren served as assistant treasurer and focused her business acumen on growing the company to ensure its strong financial future. Before joining AGL, Boren served as director of capital markets origination for SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Inc.
Boren serves on the PC Board of Trustees, the Public Broadcasting of Atlanta Board of Directors, and the CFO Roundtable Advisory Board.
After earning her bachelor's degree in accounting and business administration from PC, she earned her master's degree in business administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
The Bailey Foundation honors the legacy of business leader Robert M. Vance by funding the Robert M. Vance Lecture Series on Business Ethics. The late Robert Vance, a former trustee emeritus for PC, considered ethics, honesty, and integrity paramount and lived these qualities as a business leader.
The Robert M. Vance Lecture Series on Business Ethics serves as an opportunity for business leaders to speak with PC students about running a successful business that maintains a moral code that employees can take pride in and use as a guide for day-to-day activities. The program is a tribute to Vance's legacy and his numerous contributions to the Clinton community.
