To encourage more families to take advantage of the healthy choices available with school breakfast, Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) will celebrate National School Breakfast Week (NSBW) during March 7-11, 2022.
Busy weekday mornings make it a challenge for many families to find time for a healthy breakfast. Fortunately, LCSD 55 offers nutritious school breakfasts, complete with fruit and low-fat or fat-free milk, to ensure students are fueled for learning every school day. Laurens 55 is a Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) district which means all students can receive school breakfast and lunch at no cost.
The NSBW campaign theme, “Take Off with School Breakfast,” reminds the entire school community that school breakfast provides a healthy and energizing start to the day for students. Studies show that students who eat school breakfast are more likely to:
- Reach higher levels of achievement in reading and math
- Score higher on standardized tests
- Have better concentration and memory
- Be more alert
- Maintain a healthy weight
School nutrition professionals and students will be encouraged to show their enthusiasm for school breakfast from March 7-11 as the district celebrates NSBW with special menus, activities, and more
“A healthy breakfast at the start of the day is a great way to ensure students begin their school day nourished and ready to learn,” said Wanda Knight, LCSD 55 Director Student Nutrition Services. “National School Breakfast Week helps us educate parents and students about all the nutritious and delicious choices we offer.”
The “Take Off with School Breakfast” campaign is made possible by the School Nutrition Association and Kellogg’s®.
Parents and students can follow the fun on Facebook.com/TrayTalk using the hashtag #NSBW22.
For more information about school meals visit the Student Nutrition section of the district’s website at www.laurens55.org or www.schoolnutrition.org/SchoolMeals.
