Spectrum will donate $50,000 to Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board (LCDSNB) through Spectrum Community Center Assist, the company’s five-year, $30 million philanthropic initiative to revitalize local community centers and invest in job training programs in underserved communities where Spectrum operates.
LCDSNB will use the donation to provide residential, career prep and employment services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, head or spinal cord injuries.
Organizers will also dedicate the Spectrum Training & Technology Center, a donation of laptops, assembly of desks by Spectrum employee volunteers and free broadband service for the life of the program.
Spectrum has a tradition of giving back to the communities it serves. Spectrum Community Center Assist launched in September 2021 to benefit local organizations providing critical community service and job training skills in underserved communities across the company’s 41-state footprint.
