Spectrum representatives recently presented a $2,500 donation to the Clinton Police department. The donation was used to purchase much needed camera equipment.
“Thanks to Spectrum, our police department now has equipment that will be an asset in their investigations,” said Sonny Ledda, Chief of the Clinton Police Department. “Spectrum is going the extra mile to give back to communities they serve.”
Spectrum currently serves 152 South Carolina communities with a workforce of more than 3,200 people in the State. The company’s largest employment centers are in Greer, Simpsonville and West Columbia.
“Spectrum is passionate about supporting programs that make a difference in our local communities,” said Henry Pearl, Regional Vice President of Field Operations for Spectrum’s South Region. “Our philanthropic initiatives demonstrate our commitment to improving communities and positively impacting lives where our customers and employees live and work.”
Spectrum has 914,000 customers in South Carolina.
