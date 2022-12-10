Spectrum today announced Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board (LCDSNB) has received a $50,000 donation through Spectrum Community Center Assist, the company’s five-year, $30 million philanthropic initiative to revitalize local community centers and invest in job training programs in rural and urban underserved communities where Spectrum operates.
Spectrum kicked-off the partnership at LCDSNB’s Cypress Campus in Clinton with a revitalization event, where employees and community volunteers made improvements to the facility and dedicated the new Spectrum Training & Technology Center.
“Centers like Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board are hallmarks of our neighborhoods, where people go for support, develop new job skills or learn to live independently,” said Rahman Khan, Vice President of Community Impact for Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of Internet, TV, Mobile and Voice products. “Through our partnership with LCDSNB, Spectrum Community Center Assist will help the Cypress Campus provide essential employment training and resources in a safe and revitalized physical space.”
LCDSNB will use the $50,000 donation to provide residential, career prep and employment services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, head or spinal cord injuries. Additionally, because broadband is a critical component of a community center’s infrastructure, Spectrum will offer LCDSNB its 1 Gig service, at no charge, for the life of the program.
“It is wonderful to have a company like Spectrum recognize the importance of giving back and truly be a part of the fabric of a community,” said state Sen. Danny Verdin. “Their contribution to the Laurens County Special Needs and Disabilities Board will improve the lives participants and help maximize their abilities to meet their full potential.”
In addition to funding, volunteers from Spectrum assembled desks and equipment to support and develop personalized vocational training plans at the center. This included a donation of 25 new laptops and charging cart, a smartboard and specialized adaptive work areas that help promote independence.
“The Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board is excited to partner with Charter Communications to enhance the employment services we offer for people living in Laurens County with intellectual disabilities,” said Jason Tavenner, Executive Director of LCDSNB. “Through our partnership, we hope to make the employment goals for our participants a reality and in doing so make their tomorrow that much better.”
Spectrum launched Spectrum Community Center Assist in September 2021 to benefit local organizations providing critical community services and job training skills in underserved cities and towns across the company’s 41-state footprint. By 2025, Spectrum will invest $25 million plus $5 million of in-kind contributions to improve 100 community centers serving an estimated 50,000 local residents. More information about Spectrum Community Assist is available here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.