Michelle Spires, Media Specialist at Gray Court-Owings Elementary/Middle School (GCO), was recently named the 2021 Librarian of the Year by the South Carolina Association of School Librarians (SCASL).
In a ceremony held at GCO, Spires was astonished when Tamara Cox, the Awards Chair for SCASL, arrived on campus with Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) Superintendent, Dr. Ameca Thomas. Cox and Thomas led a group of school administrators and other staff on a march to the school library to surprise Spires and present the award.
In her remarks, Cox said, “It’s my honor to present Michelle Spires with the School Librarian of the Year award. She has shown great creativity in collaborating with teachers, connecting students to community resources, her innovative programming like Book-a-Day, Traveling Book Bags, Book Buddies, and Maker Spaces, [all of which] have helped make the school a wonderful place.”
Spires received a trophy and a banner to commemorate the honor. She also received a cash gift from Follett, a company that provides a variety of educational products (including library books) to schools. Follett is the sponsor of the SCASL School Librarian of the Year program.
“We are extremely proud of Michelle Spires and her dedication to the students at Gray Court-Owings and her work on behalf of the entire LCSD 55 family. We have so many dedicated and caring employees and we all feel honored when one of our own is recognized in this manner,” added Superintendent Thomas.
