Squealin’ on the Square returns to downtown Laurens on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1-2.
The annual festival is free and open to the public. It will feature arts and crafts, food vendors, BBQ, classic cars, contests, music, farm experiences, amusement rides and more. Squealin’ 2021 is presented by PRTC, Founders Federal Credit Union, Laurens CPW and the City of Laurens.
Carnival rides will be located in the lower grassy area behind United Community Bank. 4-H Down on the Farm will be located in the upper grassy area behind the bank. The Laurens County Cruisers Car Show and Cruise-in will be in the city parking lot at the corner of Caroline and Laurens St. from 11am-until.
New for 2021 will be no Quepons. All food and drink will be cash/credit. Beer sales will be Friday from 4pm-9:30pm and Saturday from 11am-10:30pm.
Friday, October 1
12p-10p BBQ sales
4p-10p BBQ and food sales, art/crafts
4p-10p Amusement rides open
5p-7p The Band Levelz with David E
7:15p Zaxby’s Insane Wing Eating Contest (main stage area)
8p-10p Andrew Beam
Saturday, October 2
9a Laurens YMCA Run Hog Wild 1 mile sprint
9a-4p 4-H Down on the Farm
9:30a-11p BBQ and food sales, art/crafts, amusement rides open
10a-until City of Laurens Parks & Rec cornhole tournament
10a TDS Dance Studios
11a Armory Gym Zoomba with Juanita
11:30a Pickle Eating Contest
11a-3p Roving entertainment
11a-until Cruise-in and car show
12:30p Remedy 58
3p 282 Army Rock Band
3p Laurens Rotary Duck Race
5p BBQ awards ceremony
5:30p Steak cookoff awards
6p Song Band Upstate
9p Wide Open DJ
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.