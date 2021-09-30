Squealin’ on the Square returns to downtown Laurens on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1-2.

The annual festival is free and open to the public. It will feature arts and crafts, food vendors, BBQ, classic cars, contests, music, farm experiences, amusement rides and more. Squealin’ 2021 is presented by PRTC, Founders Federal Credit Union, Laurens CPW and the City of Laurens.

Carnival rides will be located in the lower grassy area behind United Community Bank. 4-H Down on the Farm will be located in the upper grassy area behind the bank. The Laurens County Cruisers Car Show and Cruise-in will be in the city parking lot at the corner of Caroline and Laurens St. from 11am-until.

New for 2021 will be no Quepons. All food and drink will be cash/credit. Beer sales will be Friday from 4pm-9:30pm and Saturday from 11am-10:30pm.

Friday, October 1

12p-10p     BBQ sales

4p-10p       BBQ and food sales, art/crafts

4p-10p       Amusement rides open

5p-7p         The Band Levelz with David E

7:15p         Zaxby’s Insane Wing Eating Contest (main stage area)

8p-10p       Andrew Beam

Saturday, October 2

9a               Laurens YMCA Run Hog Wild 1 mile sprint

9a-4p          4-H Down on the Farm

9:30a-11p   BBQ and food sales, art/crafts, amusement rides open

10a-until     City of Laurens Parks & Rec cornhole tournament

10a             TDS Dance Studios

11a             Armory Gym Zoomba with Juanita

11:30a        Pickle Eating Contest

11a-3p        Roving entertainment

11a-until     Cruise-in and car show

12:30p        Remedy 58

3p               282 Army Rock Band

3p               Laurens Rotary Duck Race

5p               BBQ awards ceremony

5:30p          Steak cookoff awards

6p               Song Band Upstate

9p               Wide Open DJ    