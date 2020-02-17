Laurens Middle School appreciates all of the community partners who participate in 8th-grade Career Lunch & Learn events. These are excellent occasions for students to learn about a wide range of careers and/or educational opportunities.
Chris Callahan and Paula Moss from State Farm Insurance were two recent L&L guests. Mr. Callahan shared with students about his career path. He encouraged them to always work hard and put their best effort into all that they undertake.
Pictured during introductions are 8th-grade student Jasiah Williams and Chris Callahan.
