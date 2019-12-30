With the year ending, it will be interesting to see how 2019 stacks up in terms of “driving under the influence” statistics in South Carolina.
The state ranked 24th in rate of DUI arrests in 2018 with a rate of 344.5 arrests per 100,000 in population. The national average was 330.
Approximately 30 people are killed in drunk-driving accidents every day in the United States. In spite of public awareness of the dangers, many states have rates of DUI arrests that some find troubling.
One study, “Worst States for DUI,” which bases its findings on FBI data.
The numbers can be misleading because of variables related to the importance law enforcement ascribes on DUI arrests and even the culture in various states.
The top 10 states in DUI arrest rates are, in order, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, North Carolina, Mississippi, New Mexico, Maine, Washington, Alaska and Wisconsin.
The lowest DUI rates are Missouri, Arkansas, Connecticut, Alabama, Ohio, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Illinois and Delaware.
Nationwide, more than half of DUI arrests were in people between the ages of 21 and 39.
South Carolina ranks eighth in 10-year change with a 10.9 percent increase from 2009 through 2018.
