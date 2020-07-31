State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced the approval of Laurens County School District 55 and District 56 reopening plans submitted to the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE).
"School district leaders, working alongside their local communities, continue to put forward high quality options for parents that take into account the academic and social needs of students along with the safety precautions and protocols required in the current pandemic environment," said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. "On the state level, we are committed to ensuring that the safety needs of every school is being met in preparation for reopening. Every citizen can help in this effort by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly, and staying at home when sick."
In order to be approved school districts must meet key criteria set by the SCDE. These criteria include – offering both a virtual and face to face option, a time frame to review operational plans to move towards full five day face-to-face instruction model, and the establishment of how high quality instruction and a broad range of student services will be provided.
Unlike the emergency remote learning that was required during COVID-19 school closures, students participating in virtual options will have a daily instructional schedule, receive frequent teacher feedback, and face high standards for earning passing grades.
