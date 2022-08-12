The Laurens County Public Library will host their Afternooners “Stay & Play” on Thursday, August 25 at 3:30 PM at the Laurens branch.
Participants can partake in video, board, and card games provided by the library.
This program is for ages 11-17. It is free and open to the public. Parents and caregivers of participants are welcome to observe.
For more information, please call Youth Services Assistant Jordan Streett at (864)681-7323, extension 221.
