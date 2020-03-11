Laurens County School District 55 held the first session of the 2019-2020 STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Saturday Academy on February 8. The program provides fun hands-on learning experiences for students in grades 2-8.
Activities are designed to foster general awareness about STEM while helping participants recognize that STEM is everywhere.
STEM disciplines require the interpretation of technical texts, a vast knowledge of content specific vocabulary, critical thinking and the ability to communicate these complex concepts to others verbally and in writing. The program develops all of these skills through literacy-based instruction. By integrating literacy and STEM, children can become strong readers while exploring topics that may pique their interest in STEM. Students enjoy STEM activities because they are engaging, challenging, and fun.
“Watching these students engage and enjoy learning is a wonderful way to spend a Saturday morning,” said Dr. Ameca Thomas, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning.
STEM Saturday Academy curriculum focuses on biomedical engineering, game making, website design, entrepreneurship, and robotics.
“Lessons in each area are designed to encourage student interaction with real world activities,” said Thomas. “Students use communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creativity to investigate, understand and create solutions.”
STEM Saturday Academy continues through the first week in April. The school district provides transportation, lunch and breakfast for participants.
