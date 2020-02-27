Longtime Clinton resident Brenda Stewart has announced her candidacy for County Council District 7 seat this year. Stewart is chair of the Laurens County Republican Party.
Seat 7 is currently represented by David A. Pitts.
“Laurens County is a great place to live but we need some common-sense leadership,” Stewart said. “I will bring my extensive business experience to recruit new business, improve infrastructure and promote Laurens County.”
Stewart has been active in the community. She served as a board member of the Laurens County Community Foundation and is Chair of the Rufus Sadler Tennis Foundation.
Stewart owns a consulting business providing marketing and strategic planning services to professional service firms. Prior to owning her own business, she served in various management roles in local and regional law firms.
