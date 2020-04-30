County Council District 7 candidate Brenda Stewart, of Clinton, has raised more money for her campaign than her primary opponent, former Representative David Tribble, according to reporting made available by the South Carolina State Ethics Commission.
For the reporting period which ended on April 10, Stewart received $2,965 in individual contributions. Tribble reported no contributions for the same period. Tribble invested $500 of his personal money into his campaign.
Stewart initially loaned her campaign $5,000 of her own money and reported having $6,368.27 on hand on her April 10 report.
“I’m very encouraged by the positive response I’ve received from voters,” Stewart said of her race for County Council. “The residents of District 7 are ready for a commonsense representative who will actively engage with local businesses and promote our area of the county and our needs.”
Stewart and Tribble will face off in the Republican primary on June 9. The winner will face County Council Chairman David Pitts in the general election in November.
Candidates’ full campaign disclosures can be found at ethics.sc.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.