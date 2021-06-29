The vice-chair of the School District 56 Board of Trustees, Tammy Stewart, has resigned her position and is stepping into the district’s administration. Stewart also was a 5K teacher at Ford Elementary School in Laurens.
A special election in October will fill her board seat for the Clinton-Joanna-Cross Hill district, the school board was told last Monday.
Stewart gave an inkling of the announcement that was coming when she provided opening remarks for the board’s regular monthly meeting - moved this June from the 4th to the 3rd Monday evening - at the Clinton High School auditorium. She reflected on 6 1/2 years on the school board, and urged board members always to “keep students first”.
Later, Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields announced that Stewart would join the administrative team. Her board resignation is effective July 8. It will be the third recent board change - Rhonda Gary and Charles Stinson replaced Edna McGee and Dr. Patsy Sadler (both did not stand for re-election) on the school board.
Stewart received a board-service parting gift from Chairman Jim Barton.
“Mrs. Stewart will step away from the board into a role with the administration,” O’Shields said.
After discussions in closed session, the board agreed with an administration recommendation to hire one person on an annual contract and one person on a continuing contract, and to release a person from a contract.
Another action item was to approve a $27 million 2021-22 budget, without a tax increase, and to tap its “8 percent money” for $800,000 - a portion of which will fund repaving of the Clinton High School track. Additional capital projects for the bond money will be developed and announced later; the legal limit for district borrowing is about $4 million.
This budget is 4.1% higher than the current budget, with almost all the increase going toward state-mandated raises.
The board meeting came three days after Clinton High School gained 169 new alumni and public schools closed for the summer. It’s not really a closing, however, as GEAR-UP camps and summer school started for CHS and Clinton Middle School. Arts and Reading Camps also are scheduled for District 56.
O’Shields said, “On Friday, 169 students graduated. Covid and numerous other hurdles were overcome, through July – August last year there were weekly meetings of the school board. Instruction, in-person or virtual, was achieved.” The board will not have a regular meeting in July - the 2021-22 first day back for students in District 56 will be Aug. 17.
