Former Laurens County Republican Party Chairman and candidate for Laurens County Council District 7 Brenda Stewart was elected to serve as one of three delegates to the Republican National Convention during the South Carolina Republican Party’s Third Congressional District Convention on Saturday, April 25.
“As I’ve said in my race for county council, I have always looked for opportunities to serve,” said Stewart. “In addition to continuing to serve our local community, I look forward to serving our nation as a delegate to the RNC this August.”
Other RNC delegates elected on Saturday include Joanne Burroughs, of Greenwood County, and Pat Murray, of Oconee County. Stewart was also elected to serve as Vice Chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party’s Third Congressional District.
The Republican National Convention is scheduled to be held in Charlotte in August. The South Carolina Republican Party will hold its state convention on Saturday, June 13, in order to elect at-large delegates to the RNC.
For more information, visit www.sc.gop.
