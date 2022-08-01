Ten at the Top recently announced that Hughes Investments has committed $15,000 to support three grants at $5,000 each for the 2022 Elevate Upstate Community Vibrancy Grant program.
The purpose of the Elevate Upstate grants is to identify and provide initial funding support for community-based programs that promote community and economic vibrancy in local areas across the Upstate.
Applicants must be located in and do their work within one of the ten Upstate counties: Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Greenville, Greenwood, Laurens, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg, or Union.
Two of the grants will be deployed across the Upstate in the same manner that has been done since the start of the Elevate Upstate Initiative in 2013. The third grant will be for a project to be deployed at the new BridgeWay Station Development in Mauldin.
The deadline for the initial Elevate Upstate Interest Form is August 5, 2022. The deadline for the completed applications is September 16, 2022. The grant finalists will present their project during the TATT Celebrating Successes event on November 16, 2022 with the grant recipients being announced during that event.
Application material for the 2022 Elevate Upstate Grants can be found on the grant web site. In addition, the site lists all past grant recipients as well as shares tips and ideas for potential vibrancy projects.
Main Street Laurens won in 2014 for Finally Friday on the Square, 2017 for Food Truck Plaza and 2019 for Piedmont Blues and Roots Music Festival.
