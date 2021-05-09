The Moving on Main 5k Race will roll out of downtown Laurens on Saturday, May 15 at 9:30am. This event is sponsored by Main Street Laurens and the Laurens YMCA.
Runners and walkers are both welcome to join. The route begins at the SunTrust clock on West Main St. and heads towards Little River Park. Participants will then run along the Little River Trail before going up Cemetery Hill and through the Square passing Verdin's Too. Runners/walkers then make their way to West Main Street via Church Street for a scenic run down West Main to just past Downs Street, before turning around and finishing at the United Community Bank.
There will be live music by the Jason Corley Band as runners and walkers finish the race. The band will be playing on the Square until 2:30 PM for an after-race party.
The Moving on Main 5k Race is the first of three races taking place in Laurens this year. The Run Hogwild Mile and the Reindeer Run will take place later in 2021.
Participants can register at the YMCA or at https://lakelandsymca.org/programs/22513996/moving-on-main-5k/
