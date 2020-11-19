The 21st annual Laurens YMCA Reindeer Run will take place on Saturday, Dec. 12 in downtown Laurens. This event is sponsored by Orthopaedic Associates of the Lakelands.
The 5K race starts at 9am and the Fun Run starts at 9:05am.
Register online at www.lakelandsymca.org or at www.active.com. All proceeds go towards the Youth Scholarship Program at the YMCA.
First overall male and female will receive $100. Second overall male and female will receive $50.
Early bird registration is $25 and ends on Friday, Nov. 20 to guarantee a race t-shirt. The cost to register is $30 after the early bird deadline. Fun Run registration is $5 for ages 1-12.
Teams of 4-9 participants will receive a 10% discount. Teams of 10 or more participants will receive a 15% discount.
For more information, contact the YMCA at 864-984-2626.
