Brandon Page has been a business owner in Downtown Clinton since June 2019, when he first bought Steamer's Restaurant. Over four months ago, he became the owner of a second business in Downtown Clinton, Stogies on Musgrove, located right next door to the family restaurant.
Stogies on Musgrove, at 100 Musgrove St. Downtown Clinton, is the first cigar bar Page recalls seeing in Laurens County. He knew this because of the cigar lounges he once frequented in Newberry due to Laurens County's shortages.
"One time, I walked into a cigar bar in Newberry and there were five guys in there," Page recalls. "All five of them were from Clinton."
That's when he decided he needed to open his own cigar bar, creating a place for those who wish to just relax with a cigar and maybe a glass of wine or a beer.
He has seen great success in the business idea, even since its soft opening on Aug. 20 when he served nearly 50 guests in one night.
The bar's hours are 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Happy Hour is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and guests can enjoy $1 off beer or wine.
Guests of the bar can also enjoy the high-quality food from Steamer's Restaurant while at Stogies on Musgrove.
"There have been several times where guests would go get food from next door and bring it back," Page said. "They would even call it in and have it delivered, and our staff members will call for them too."
Page wants to ensure guests who are weary of a cigar bar to rest assured knowing that his business is not filled with a cigar haze. He said that guests can be able to enjoy the scent of the cigars without the smoke because of his two air purification systems.
They serve over 15 varieties of beer and wine as well as 15 varieties of cigars, with prices ranging from $4 to $15 per stick.
Starting soon after the New Year, they will also have weekly entertainment, including trivia nights and stand-up comedy acts.
For more information, find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/stogiesonmusgrove/. They can also be found on Twitter @Stogies29325 or Instagram as @Stogiesonmusgrove.
