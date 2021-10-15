Three people were arrested on Wednesday morning after a John Deere Gator UTV was stolen from a cemetery in Laurens.
Around 7:30AM, a citizen observed individuals in a SUV leaving the Westview Memorial Park on Highway 76 West in Laurens at a high rate of speed with a John Deere side-by-side vehicle on a utility trailer. A short time later, Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputies located an SUV and a Gator UTV on Kathy’s Drive in Clinton, with both matching the description given by Dispatch.
A victim from the Westview Memorial Park confirmed the Gator in question was the one stolen from that location.
The following items were located in the subject's vehicle:
-A firearm
-A syringe containing Meth
-Two bags of Marijuana
-A digital scale
-Numerous Heroin/Fentanyl pills
Matthew Thomas Hutchinson of Spartanburg was charged with Grand Larceny, Driving Under Suspension (2ndoffense), Possession of Meth (3rd offense), Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.
Tyson Carmel Robinson of Clinton was charged with Receiving Stolen Goods, Contraband, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl.
Katlynn Alexis Branch of Honea Path was charged with Grand Larceny.
