drugs

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office accompanied SLED to a residence on Knighton Chapel Road within Laurens County on Friday, June 25 in reference to a person wanted by Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, Deputies observed a motorcycle behind the residence that matched the description of a stolen motorcycle. The wanted subject (Michael Edward Gonzales) did come out of the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

After securing a search warrant for the property due to the confirmed stolen motorcycle and an admittance of illegal narcotics being inside the residence, deputies did discover a bag containing multiple bags of an off-white crystal-like substance, two firearms, and a large sum of cash.

The methamphetamine weighed approximately 747 grams and over $10,000 was seized.

Michael Edward Gonzales was taken into custody by Spartanburg County due to outstanding warrants. In addition, Gonzales will be charged with the following in Laurens County:

-Possession of Stolen Vehicle, Enhanced

-Trafficking in Meth, 400 Grams or More

-Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Violent Felony

-Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime

“This is a great example and result of agencies working together," said Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds. "I thank all involved for their hard work in removing this cancerous activity from our county.”