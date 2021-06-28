The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office accompanied SLED to a residence on Knighton Chapel Road within Laurens County on Friday, June 25 in reference to a person wanted by Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Upon arrival, Deputies observed a motorcycle behind the residence that matched the description of a stolen motorcycle. The wanted subject (Michael Edward Gonzales) did come out of the residence and was taken into custody without incident.
After securing a search warrant for the property due to the confirmed stolen motorcycle and an admittance of illegal narcotics being inside the residence, deputies did discover a bag containing multiple bags of an off-white crystal-like substance, two firearms, and a large sum of cash.
The methamphetamine weighed approximately 747 grams and over $10,000 was seized.
Michael Edward Gonzales was taken into custody by Spartanburg County due to outstanding warrants. In addition, Gonzales will be charged with the following in Laurens County:
-Possession of Stolen Vehicle, Enhanced
-Trafficking in Meth, 400 Grams or More
-Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Violent Felony
-Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime
“This is a great example and result of agencies working together," said Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds. "I thank all involved for their hard work in removing this cancerous activity from our county.”
