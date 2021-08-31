The Laurens County Public Library begins the new school year with fun and educational story times for ages 0 – 5 at the Laurens and Clinton Public Libraries.
Each story time offered has been designed for the specified age group with appropriate stories, songs, and activities. Story times take place on the last Tuesday of the month on Facebook, Wednesdays at Laurens, and Thursdays at Clinton.
Laurens Story Time: September 8 – November 17
Tuesday
Crafty Story Time - 10 AM - Facebook on the last Tuesday of the month
Wednesdays
Tiny Tales - 10AM - Laurens Library
Clinton Story Time: September 9 – November 18
Thursday
Sunshine Story Time - 11AM - Lush Acres Farm Market 1st Thursday of the month
Tiny Tales - 10AM - Clinton Library
Tiny Tales is designed to use books, interactive songs, and rhymes to help children develop learning skills in a group environment. Sunshine Story Time does the same but, in a fun, outdoor setting with the Bookmobile on the first Thursday of the month.
Crafty Story Time will continue on Facebook on the last Tuesday of each month. There will be songs, a craft, and a read aloud. This story time is perfect for preschool and older. Through these programs children learn narratives skills, vocabulary, and listening skills; all while having fun at the library.
Parents and caregivers are encouraged to attend sessions with their child. For more information about each program, call the Laurens Public Library at 864-681-7323, the Clinton Public Library at 864-833-1853, or visit www.lcpl.org/youth-services.
All programs are free of charge.
