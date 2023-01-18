Laurens City Council member Alicia Sullivan will be on the ballot for Mayor of Laurens in the March 7 municipal election.
Sullivan has served as a councilwoman since 2016 for District 2. She has served as chair of the Laurens County Democratic Party since 2017 and helped organize the SC Black Municipal Caucus, where she currently serves as secretary.
“I’m running for Mayor to improve livability for the poor, middle class and wealthy by developing resources to bridge and uplift the people of Laurens,” said Sullivan. “Developers, citizens, tourists, poor, middle class and the wealthy can all live and exist in our city with dignity and respect. We need new leadership with a holistic view, respect for all classes of citizens, who will provide transparency to councilmembers and residents.”
Sullivan is a graduate of Laurens District 55 High School and a 2007 graduate of Greenville Technical College with an associate degree in occupational therapy. In 2011, she launched Sullivan Healthcare Specialists, LLC that provides occupational therapy services to healthcare facilities within SC.
Sullivan also owns Dial Enterprises, LLC, a rental property business that she started to invest in neglected neighborhoods in Laurens County.
Highlights of her time as a member of city council include: an initiative for senior citizens to receive home repair aid by galvanizing funds from the Rural Grant 504 program, a community clean up initiative, fundraisers to revitalize historical neighborhoods, an initiative to celebrate local black history, introduced a policy for identifying historic locations within the city of Laurens which birthed the Back Street Park, introduced a first-time home buyer/down payment assistance program for essential workers to help transition them into affordable housing and a ban the box ordinance to decrease the issue of recidivism.
“As Mayor, I will support ways to prevent residents from being displaced from their homes and communities by introducing a city ordinance that would establish a first right of refusal which will give residents and community-based organizations the first right to purchase a home within our community,” said Sullivan. “This will allow our seniors to age in place with dignity and maintain authenticity within our historic community.”
