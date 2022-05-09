Summer Reading at the Laurens County Libraries is back, featuring this year’s theme, Find Your Fantasy.
Start on June 1 by dropping into the Laurens library, Clinton branch or the Bookmobile to collect a tracking card to record the number of books or the number of hours you read. Children, age 0-10, who bring their parent or guardian with them will receive a free summer reading t-shirt while supplies last.
Read 12 books or read for 12 hours and get a special completion prize. Participants are also entered in the grand prize drawings for children, teens, and adults when the Summer Reading program ends on August 1.
Four programs, for children age 6-10, will be presented at both the Laurens and Clinton branches on Wednesdays throughout the summer. Teens will enjoy special Afternooners programming in Laurens.
The library will also offer two Family Night movies at The Ridge in Laurens on June 10 and July 22.
For more information, visit www.laurenscountylibrary.org, visit the library on Facebook and Instagram or call 864-681-7323 (Laurens) and 864-833-1853 (Clinton).
