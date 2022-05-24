On Thursday, May 19, the Charter Institute at Erskine hosted its fourth annual Awards Banquet at the Columbia Convention Center. This is the first Institute Awards Banquet that has been held in person since 2019.
Over 250 attendees from the Charter Institute at Erskine’s 26 charter schools statewide attended the event, including students, parents, volunteers, teachers, and school leadership. Charter School Ambassadors Christian DeWalk (Odyssey Online Learning) and Trinidy Higgins (Gray Collegiate Academy) served as the hosts of the event.
Ms. Makenzie Godfrey (Summit Classical School, Clinton), Mr. Terrance Heyward (Royal Live Oaks Academy, Hardeeville) and Mr. Jason Lin (Lowcountry Leadership Charter School, Charleston) were also announced as the Elementary, Middle, and High School Students of the Year. These students were nominated by their school’s staff and were selected as the winners by a panel of Institute judges.
Senator Danny Verdin attended the Banquet and presented his constituent, Ms. Makenzie Godfrey, with her award.
Thornwell Charter School‘s Cinda Ginn was a finalist for 2022-2023 Nathan Yon Institute Teacher of the Year. Summit Classical School’s Kate Cheeks was also nominated for the award.
Summit Classical School‘s Joe Baxter was nominated for Volunteer of the Year.
Federal Programs Coordinator of the Year was Mary-Greene Thomasson from Summit Classical School.
