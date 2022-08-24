COLUMBIA, S.C. – Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC, a leading supplier, distributor and manufacturer of children’s toys, today announced plans to move its expanding corporate headquarters to Laurens County. The company’s $16 million investment will create 80 new jobs.
Founded in 2012, Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC creates safe and reliable, licensed and non-licensed children’s toys for some of the nation’s largest retailers. Designed with safety in mind, the company thoroughly tests all its products to meet the highest standards possible.
“We’re glad to call Laurens County our home," said Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC CEO and Partner Melvin Wells. "The new warehouse will provide multiple growth opportunities for us and the great workforce of this area.”
Located at 135 Owings Park Blvd. in Gray Court, Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC’s new headquarters will accommodate production growth to meet increased demand for the company’s products.
“We are excited for Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC’s growth into Laurens County," said Laurens County Council Chairman Brown Patterson. "We look forward to being their partner and wishing them many years of success in their new home.”
Operations are expected to be online by the first quarter of 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC team should visit the company’s contact page.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has awarded a $150,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Laurens County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.