Growth in Laurens County is coming with some growing pains and those are now affecting the Laurens Commission of Public Works.
General Manager John Young discussed his concern about possible supply chain issues with commissioners at the Laurens Commission of Public Works July meeting.
“I am a little bit concerned if we can keep up with our future demands, especially with all the new houses planned, we use a lot of materials, and at some point, we may be facing a big problem,” said Young.
Most of the small, inside parts of generators are made in China. The shell is typically made in the United States.
Other companies in the area, like Santee Cooper, are having the same difficulties, Young said.
