An arrest has been made in connection with a Friday morning shooting that resulted in the death of Kimori T. Godfrey, 21, of Laurens.
At approximately 8:26 a.m., Laurens Police Department received a call in reference to shots fired on Fleming Street in the city limits of Laurens. Upon arrival on scene, officers located one person deceased. Laurens police began investigating the incident as a homicide and later identified an individual as a prime suspect.
With the assistance of Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was located. After a thorough investigation, 19-year-old Azaerion Dykazious Jones of Laurens has been arrested and charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.
He has been transported to Laurens County Detention Center for processing. His bond hearing will be on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Laurens Police Department Municipal Court.
South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was contacted to assist in processing the crime scene.
