The woman with ties to Laurens County that was wanted on murder charges by the Union County Sheriff’s Office is in custody in Louisiana, according to the UCSO.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to 619 Prospect Corner Rd. on Sept. 1 in reference to an unconscious male. According to the UCSO, during the investigation, it was learned that the male subject had been murdered.
Alexis Fiana Jones was charged with one count of murder.
Jones was listed on the GoLaurens.com Arrest Report on Dec. 2, 2021. Jones was booked with a Mountville address and charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request and ill treatment of animals in general, torture.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.