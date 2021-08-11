Finally Friday on the Square returns this Friday night, featuring the Sweet Tea Soiree.
Main Street Laurens' annual Sweet Tea Soirée, presented by Southern Twist, is Friday night from 6:00-8:00pm on the Square. Purchase your cup at the event for $3.
Soulified 7 will take the stage from 7-9pm. Beer and wine will be available from participating downtown restaurants with purchase of a wrist band from Main Street Laurens.
Food trucks open at 6pm, including Lobster Dogs of SC, PawPaw’s BBQ, Blanton’s Dogs and More and Daddy Sharks.
Laurens County Cruisers will host a Cruise-in, featuring the fire department’s new pumper truck.
