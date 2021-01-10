Laurens County Library system director Ann Szypulski has retired after 12 years of service.
Szypulski’s last day was January 8.
“We have done a lot over the past 12 years,” Szypulski said. She is glad to know that while she is leaving, with the passing of the Capital Initiative sales tax, Clinton soon will have its own library.
On her last day, the board of trustees and Carol Gaines, President of the Friends of Laurens County Library, presented her with gifts.
Szypulski plans on traveling once it is safe to do so.
She thanked the board, friends of the library, and the staff after receiving her gifts. “I could not have done all of this without the help of the board, the friends, and most importantly the staff.
Her replacement, Renita Barksdale, began Monday, January 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.