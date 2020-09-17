The Laurens County Council has accepted the retirement of Library System Director Ann Szypulski after 12 years of service to the county.
Her replacement will be responsible for two libraries, Laurens and Clinton, and the Bookmobile. Szypulski also has told council a future plan will be for a library in Gray Court, since many people there use the Simpsonville library.
The Gray Court-Owings-Fountain Inn area is the fastest-growing portion of Laurens County.
Szypulski presented her job description and recommended salary range, $64,000 to $71,000/annually, to the council, saying her salary allowed her to settle in Laurens County and adding “I hope the new director will be able to move here as well.” The Library System Board of Trustees recommended the salary.
Szypulski also has been vocal in support of a new Clinton Library project, included in the $35 Million Capital Initiative sales tax. That vote on 17 tax-funded projects countywide will face Laurens County voters in the Nov. 3 General Election. A new Clinton library would be on West Pitts Street, near Uptown Clinton, should the package be approved by voters countywide.
Szypulski plans to retire at the end of this year.
The next Laurens County Council meeting will be Tuesday (Sept. 22) 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. Masks are optional, and social-distance seating is designated for the audience.
Also at the council’s Sept. 8 meeting, council accepted fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements that will bring in an $11.8 million investment and will continue for a 4th-time extension another $2.5 million investment.
“Project Sugar Rush” is the code-name for an 80-jobs, $11,815,000 investment. Code-names are used in the early period of industry-recruitment for competitiveness reasons; these FILOTs are permitted by state law.
The company will be named when the FILOT ordinance is up for third and final reading Oct. 13.
Also, receiving first reading from the council was a separate FILOT for BMW, which has equipment in Laurens County locations. The German automaker has its North American base in Greer (I-85 corridor between Greenville and Spartanburg). This agreement allows BMW the incentive of paying a fee, instead of property tax, on equipment housed in multiple Laurens County locations. It is a “smart move,” County Attorney Sandy Cruickshanks told the county council.
