Berkshire Hathaway Home Services and the artists of T.A.G. recently coordinated the showcasing of artwork by several local artists in storefront windows in the uptown area of Clinton.
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services is sponsoring the Uptown Window Project in hopes of drawing attention to available buildings in the city.
T.A.G. is "The Art Group" that was formed in 2019 during a fundraiser by Clinton Canopy. The fundraiser was held to assist in the completion of a mural by Janette Marvin and Anne Lane on Musgrove Street in Clinton.
Eleven T.A.G. artists are displaying paintings, jewelry, and craftwork for sale, including: John Uldrick, Daria Cronic, Jodie Hatcher, Linda Shultz, Amanda Kommers, Debbie Ober, Wesley Harrell, Amaryllis Turman, Judith Brown, Chasity Rowell, and Jamie Stewart.
The artwork is currently on display in windows on North Broad Street, East Main Street and Musgrove Street.
Artists are asking the public to come to downtown Clinton, enjoy the art and contact an artist if interested in purchasing artwork. The work will be on exhibit until late April.
(Photos courtesy of Jeannie Browning)
