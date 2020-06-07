After parking their truck at Verdins Too and various other locations, Tacos and Bla Bla Bla have a new home. On June 1, they officially opened their location at 108 W Public Square in Laurens.
According to their Facebook page, they are, “A family-oriented restaurant that strives to provide a fresh fast and delicious alternative to the typical fast-food industry. Providing a modern, fresh, and customizable menu for each person of the family.”
The restaurant is family-owned with locations in Simpsonville and Fountain Inn. Their food is fresh to order.
Their options include dine-in, take-out, and catering as well. Their truck also offers catering. All they need is a place to park.
They offer appetizers like fried avocado, spicy corn niblets, queso dip, and more. Side orders include rice, two types of beans, and fries.
The common Mexican foods like tacos, burritos, fajitas and quesadillas headline their main menu items. These items come customized with various meats, toppings, and vegetarian options. All menu items can be viewed on their website as well. Daily specials are also offered.
Tacos and Bla Bla Bla is opened Monday thru Thursday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. They are closed on Sunday.
For more information, call them at 864-715-1090.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.