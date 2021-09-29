Chappell Smith & Arden, P.A. recently announced the addition of George Taylor into the firm’s partnership.
"We are excited to welcome George into our partnership, as we have the utmost confidence that he has what it takes to help lead our law firm into the future," said the firm in a release.
Taylor’s practice is concentrated exclusively in workers’ compensation. He has represented hundreds of injured workers, including those with brain and spinal injuries, to maximize their rights to benefits under the law. He is passionate about representing injury victims and takes great pride in the personal relationship he builds with each of his clients.
Taylor grew up in Laurens and graduated from LDHS. He received his bachelor’s degree from The Citadel. After graduating, he accepted a Commission into the U.S. Air Force and deployed multiple times during his service as an intelligence officer. After leaving the Air Force, George attended the University of South Carolina School of Law, where he graduated with honors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.