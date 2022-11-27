Christian Taylor has been named Laurens Chamber of Commerce's tourism marketing manager. This position is in place to create and manage a comprehensive program of tourism development and promotion for Laurens County.
Amanda Munyan, CEO/President of the Chamber of Commerce, says that the role is an expansion of their Chamber team, fulfilling the vision they have had in their strategic plan for years.
"Working as the tourism arm of the County, the Chamber has done a good job promoting the County assets and experiences with a small team, covering many initiatives," Munyan explained. "We know there are additional opportunities we want to pursue in the area of tourism promotion and a dedicated team member will allow us to accomplish our goals."
The position is responsible for creating and managing a comprehensive program of tourism development and promotion for the county.
Taylor's skills as a freelancer in branding will assist her especially in this position because of its emphasis in public relations, marketing and advertising, social media and event planning. She will also be responsible for partnerships with various county municipalities.
"The primary responsibility is to grow tourism-related revenues in Laurens County through the effective use of strategic planning, leadership skills, community assets, industry knowledge and relationships and evolving tourism practices," Munyan added.
Munyan said that this position is a natural "next step" for the county because of the tourism draws.
She explains that Laurens' close proximity to numerous major interstates, the SC inland port and GSP airport allows for easy accessibility for travel. Once people get to the area, Laurens' unique assets, such as the abundance of small businesses, will attract people to spend time in the area.
Munyan also sees value in highlighting the outdoor recreational activities, such as trails and waterways, as well as many unique festivals and events that will attract visitors.
The most monumental event she sees coming, though, is the Revolutionary War Sestercentennial event, which will act as one of Taylor's first big events she markets to the public.
"We are working very closely with the Laurens County 250th Revolutionary War Committee on the promotion of the upcoming Sestercentennial in 2026," Munyan explained. "With a 14-site driving tour, cycling trail, educational content and activities, the projects will continue to draw people to Laurens County for many years."
Taylor will be responsible for coordinating with all aspects of the event to help promote and market it to a larger audience.
