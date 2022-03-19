Lander University students shopped for new and gently-used clothing during a “Teacher Clothes Closet” event held on Wednesday, March 16.
Each year, the Palmetto State Teachers Association hosts 12 to 14 such events around the state, enabling future educators to get clothing suitable for interviews and classroom use at no cost.
Toni Chewning, director of association activities, said she was pleased with the response by students at Lander.
“I walked in at nine o’clock this morning, and they were waiting on me,” she said. “It’s been a steady stream all day. We’ve had instructors who have used part of their class time to bring people in. We’ve had students who have been back two or three times during the day and brought friends, which is what we want.”
