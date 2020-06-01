Laurens' newest park is set to open June 2. The Bark Park will be a part of the Laurens City Park.
The park will be separated into two parks, one for large dogs, and one for small dogs. Signs will be posted on the fence with the rules and guidelines. The gates will have a double lock system to protect the dogs from getting out easily.
The land was chosen because it has hills that made it not able to have a building or another field on it, Mayor Nathan Senn said.
Essentially, by turning it into a dog park, all that was needed was fencing. The cost of the park is covered by the city’s tourism budget, funded by hospitality tax.
June 2 at 6pm will be used as a grand opening for the dog park, as well as a reopening for the park.
While the event is outside, social distancing is encouraged. Members of Laurens' town council will be present at the grand opening.
You can view an introduction video at https://youtu.be/9j0rJ9iPqJs.
