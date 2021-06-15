The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of The Coffee Roost’s new location on Friday, June 11.
The Coffee Roost is now located in The Midtown Building, 124 East Public Square in Downtown Laurens.
Amanda Munyan, Laurens County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO, thanked the many attendees for coming to show their support, including Senator Danny Verdin, Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn, Main Street Laurens director Jonathan Irick and many other attendees representing local businesses, customers, friends, and family.
Peggy CwiaKala, owner of The Coffee Roost, thanked attendees for their support over the past 3 ½ years leading up to her expanding her business in Laurens County.
