A building that once was a symbol of hate is now transforming into a community and diversity center.
Rev. David Kennedy, a Baptist minister and civil rights activist, took in a former Klansmen, Michael Burden Jr., who lived at the store. In the ultimate act of forgiveness, the redeemed Klansman was given a home, food for his family, and a place to worship.
Burden sold Reverend Kennedy partial ownership of the building that housed the Redneck Shop and, after a long legal battle, it was ruled that rightful ownership of the property was held by Reverend Kennedy and The New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church.
The story is told in the movie Burden. Rev. Kennedy is played by Forrest Whitaker. The Redneck Shop was closed permanently in 2017.
As of now, the building sits dilapidated and abandoned, still containing remnants of its past tenant.
The Echo Project is an organization launching in coordination with Reverend Kennedy and the New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church family.
The goal of fostering community dialogue and reconciliation, of celebrating diversity in the community, and of helping to educate the next generation can be completed once the rehabilitation of this property is complete.
Boards went up last week on the windows and a sign now adorns the marquee. The first steps of the project are now underway.
The project is trying to reach its goal of $300,000. The total raised sits at around $260,000.
For more information on the project, go to www.rehabhate.com.
